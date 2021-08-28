Spencer trailer Italian film Pablo Larraín Jake Gyllenhaal in Oblivion Song

Cinema News: Spencer the italian trailer of the film by Pablo Larraín on the life of Lady Diana, Jake Gyllenhaal in Oblivion Song, The King’s Man – The origins published the new italian trailer

On the notes of a cover by Perfect Day by Lou Reed, Spencer, the new film by Pablo Larraín, is shown in a first trailer. The film will be set in 1991, during the Christmas holidays, and will focus on the figure of Lady Diana and her complicated relationship with the royal family and her husband, the Prince Charles. The American actress was chosen to play the Princess of Wales who disappeared in 1997 Kristen Stewart. The role of Prince Charles was entrusted to the English actor Jack Farthing, best known for having starred in some BBC series such as Poldark And Blandings.

Pablo Larraín was already the author of the biopic Jackie centered on first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, played by Natalie Portman. While Steven Knight, the creator of the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders, he oversaw the screenplay of the film which will hit theaters on November 5th.

Jake Gyllenhaal, in the role of actor and producer, will take part in the film Oblivion Song, adaptation of the comic of the same name. The work was created by the cartoonist Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead And Invincible, in collaboration with the Italian cartoonist Lorenzo De Felici. The comic is set ten years after a tragic event in which a cataclysm, named Oblivion, hit the city of Philadelphia leading to the disappearance of 300,000 citizens. Nathan Cole, the protagonist of the story, after the government has abandoned the search for the missing, decides, alone, to continue the enterprise. The project is in the primordial phase of realization and is still looking for a director and a script.

The King’s Man – The origins, prequel to the famous movie saga Kingsman, should have arrived in theaters in November 2019. The emergency situation caused by the coronavirus has caused the release of the film to be postponed several times, until the end of this year. To pass the wait, 20th Century Studios has decided to release a new trailer. The video shows once again the factors that characterized the previous chapters: the gory action and the unbridled fun. The film will be set during the Great War and will see the spy agency fight against time to prevent the deaths of millions of people. The film will once again be directed by Matthew Vaughn on a script written in collaboration between the director and Karl Gajdusek. Ralph Fiennes will play Orlando Oxford, while his son, Conrad, will be played by Harris Dickinson. The film is scheduled for release on December 29th.