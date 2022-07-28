Entertainment

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse adds a popular Spidey from comics and video games

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to add weight news. Although the film changed its premiere for 2023, the hype of the fans has not decreased at all and will surely now rise again with the confirmation of a popular Spidey from comics and video games.

This new film is set after the close of Into the Spider-Verse when an interdimensional door opens revealing Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) while calling Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Second we have the introduction of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) recounting that through a device he is going to cross the Spider-Verse to find “the origin of the problems”. These scenes made it clear that the story had a lot to tell.

