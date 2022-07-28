Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse adds a popular Spidey from comics and video games

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to add weight news. Although the film changed its premiere for 2023, the hype of the fans has not decreased at all and will surely now rise again with the confirmation of a popular Spidey from comics and video games.

This new film is set after the close of Into the Spider-Verse when an interdimensional door opens revealing Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) while calling Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Second we have the introduction of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) recounting that through a device he is going to cross the Spider-Verse to find “the origin of the problems”. These scenes made it clear that the story had a lot to tell.

So far there is not much information about the plot of the film, it is known that there will be a significant amount of Spideys and also from enemies. Now, thanks to official merchandising material from the film, the presence of Spider Punk. thanks to one guitar Y a maskit was learned that this variant of the wall-crawler will not miss the multiversal adventure of Across the Spider-Verse.

For those who don’t know, Spider Punk arises in the year 2015 in the vignettes of The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 Issue 10. The creation of Dan Slott Y Olivier Coil is located in the Earth-138. Here, Hobie Browna homeless teenager from New York City, is stung by a mutated spider by the toxic waste of the corporation of the president norman osborn. Hobbie takes the guitar from him and becomes the leader of the oppressed New York citizens and fights against the troops of VENOM. This story became very popular among fans of the arachnid, even gaining more space thanks to different multiversal events.

Spider-Punk on PlayStation.

Spider-Punk has also been seen in animation, having a presence in the (unattractive) series ultimate spider-man from Disney. The character did not miss being in video games either, without a doubt the most remembered is Marvel’s Spider-Man from Playstation 4. In this acclaimed game, Spider-Punk is listed as one of the suits available for Peter Parker. This suit brings ability to generate a multizone attack used the inevitable guitar of this hero.

