Spider-Man in 2000’s X-Men? This curious video shows how the arachnid appeared in one of the shots of him – FayerWayer

The popularity of spider-man has a wonderful example in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This 2021 film featured the leading role of the three actors who played it since 2002: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

But did you know that the arachnid had an “intervention” in X Men2000 film directed by Bryan Singer?

It was all part of a joke by the director, which was left as an “easter egg” on the first DVD edition of the film, but not on the X-Men 1.5 DVD.

Singer wanted to play a joke on his actors, James Marsden as Cyclops, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, and Halle Berry as Storm. as reported IMDb in its section of trivia and curiosities about the film.

For this, he told one of the stuntmen, Scott Leva, to dress up in a Spider-Man suit and confront Cyclops on set.

Leva already had experience embodying the Trepamuros: in Marvel Comics he put on the suit, serving as the model for the cover of the 1985 The Amazing Spider-Man #262 comic.

In the shot, Spider-Man realizes that he is in the wrong movie, he backs off and runs away, with Cyclops chasing him between the laughter of the actors.

The video of the hilarious scene of X Men you can see it below.

Spider-Man, a character who was reborn with the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The arachnid had its own films from 2002: Tobey Maguire he performed it in the first three (2002, 2004 and 2007), and Andrew Garfield he did it in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and 2014.

Spider-Man No Way Home Source: Instagram.

For 2016 he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the hands of Tom Holland, in Captain America: Civil War. His individual films are Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021): his two predecessors, Maguire and Garfield, appear in this one.

The X-Men are soon expected to have a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will the Trepamuros appear with them at some point?