Spider-Verse’s Into’ delayed until 2023

“Miles Morales”, the heart and soul of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, will return a little later than expected. The sequel to ‘Spider-Verse’, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, has been delayed and its premiere is scheduled for June 2, 2023. The film was originally scheduled to be released in October of this year, and the news was released through an update to the theatrical release schedule of SonyPictures.

Unfortunately – for the fans – this is the second time that ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is delayed. In November 2019 a teaser visual announced an April 2022 date, but was later pushed to October 2022.

The film is the second of the trilogy. ‘Spider-Verse’ and, together with the date change, Sony announced that the film has been retitled, leaving out the phrase “Part One” from ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)’. For now, Sony has not yet moved the release date of the third film of ‘Spider-Verse’now untitled, from March 29, 2024.

For its part, ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ will continue the story of “Miles Morales” after the events of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’. The movies of Spider-Verse explore a multiverse filled with alternate dimensions, each with its own “Spider-Man.” A teaser published in December 2021 showed “Morales” (Shameik Moore) and “Gwen Stacy” (hailee steinfeld) embarked on another distant interdimensional adventure, interrupted by “Miguel O’Hara”, the Spider-Man of 2099, who was voiced oscar isaac in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.