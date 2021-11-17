Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is free, a new gift from Ubisoft

The celebrations for Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary continue and after giving away Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, the French publisher now offers a new free game: Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory.

“It is the year 2008 Blackout of entire cities … sabotage in the world stock exchanges … corruption of the electronic systems of the organs of National Defense … this is a cyber war.“

Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is free on PC and it will remain yours forever as long as it is redeemed via Ubisoft Connect before 3pm on November 25th. This is a great opportunity to rediscover a classic of the transalpine publisher and one of the best-selling games in the series. Having been released in 2005, Chaos Theory obviously feels the weight of the years but for the fans of Agent Sam Fisher it is in any case an adventure still worthy of note today.

The celebrations for Ubi’s 35th anniversary will continue for a long time and other giveaways, games and free content are planned, we will update you in case of further news, in the meantime we invite you to download Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for free, remember that the console versions are not are free and the offer is valid only and exclusively for the PC edition redeemed through the Ubisoft Connect client.