Spokesmen of the Cuban regime mock Yordenis Ugás

Spokesmen for the Cuban regime have mocked the boxer Yordenis Ugás and his recent defeat against the American Errol Spence in Dallas, trying to demerit the famous world champion.

One of them was Michel Torres Corona, host of the television program with edgewho shared memes in which he made fun of the boxer or compared him to the members of the failed invasion of Playa Girón in 1961.

“You have heard that Yordenis Ugás, a boxer who spoke a lot about the dictatorship, the political prisoners, the lack of freedom in Cuba, but when it was his turn to go out in the ring…”, he commented with irony.

Torres Corona used a publication by the official journalist Francisco Rodríguez Cruz, who said that “the people of Patria y Vida do not win by cooking or boxing”, alluding to Ugás and rapper Yotuel Romero and their time on the Spanish television contest master chef.

“The mercenaries became cooks, like Yotuel when he went to master chef. (…) Obviously they will remember that Yotuel was disqualified for a dessert that he made without sugar, “he stressed.

Again with edgewhich belongs to the state portal Cubadebateunethically attacks Cubans who have become important critics of the dictatorship, and tries to undermine the prestige they have achieved in their professions.

Ugás, who in the fight against Spence suffered a serious right eye injury that will force him to “a hard recovery and long”, he had announced that he would dedicate the fight to those who fight for political change in Cuba.

“For me this is much bigger than a boxing match. I’m fighting for a whole community, for my message“, he wrote on his social networks.

In addition to Torres Corona, the Facebook user who identifies himself as El Necio, a fierce defender of the regime, wrote some verses in which he offends rapper Yotuel by calling him a traitor and a jerk.

“Your tinsel crown, your stench of cheap traitor, your reputation for prudishness, do not convince us, there is no way, because here #VamosConTodo, and against you, prude!“, say the verses that Yotuel himself shared on his wall.

Cuban civil society actors are promoting a public petition protesting the inclusion of Michel Torres Corona at an event at the University of Nottingham, in the United Kingdom.

The regime’s spokesman was invited to participate as a keynote speaker at the XV Annual Conference of the Cuba Research Forum, which will take place from July 6 to 8.

The petition, launched on the Change.org platform, accuses with edge of regularly defaming dissenting voices in Cuba, and of promoting “institutional bullying and media manipulation against well-known Cuban academics and activists.”