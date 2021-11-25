“Sputnik more effective than mRna vaccines” – Chronicle

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Russian sovereign wealth fund, has announced the real data of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of San Marino on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which shows that it is 80% effective against coronavirus infection from sixth to eighth month after administration of the second dose. “The efficacy of Sputnik V over 6-8 months – the note says – is much higher than the official efficacy of mRna vaccines. The Sputnik team believes that adenoviral vaccines provide longer efficacy than mRna vaccines due to a…

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Russian sovereign fund, has announced the real data of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of San Marino on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which show that it is 80% effective against coronavirus infection six to eight months after administration of the second dose. “The effectiveness of Sputnik V over 6-8 months – says the note – it is much higher than the official efficacy of mRna vaccines. The Sputnik team believes that adenoviral vaccines provide longer efficacy than mRna vaccines due to increased antibody and T cell response. “

The data is based on the number of Covid infections in San Marino in November 2021. Efficacy was calculated based on data obtained from over 18,600 individuals fully vaccinated with Sputnik V not less than 5 months before November. Meanwhile, yesterday in the Great and General Council the latest government decree, number 188, was ratified with 24 votes in favor and 5 non-voting, which provides, among other provisions, also the obligation of the Green pass to access the places where it is not possible to maintain the distance.

Decree that has made and is continuing to be discussed in San Marino. Several amendments were tabled. On the first of the mixed majority group, totally suppressive, the debate is heated. Councilor Denise Bronzetti (Mixed Group) explains it: “We are not preconceived with respect to the use of pandemic protection tools, if they refer to more restrictive measures, if the trend of the data is worse than the current one.

However, the inclusion of the Green pass is different: it is absolutely not a health tool that can contain the infection of the virus, but it is a card that is creating discrimination between people. ”The amendment was finally rejected by 25 votes against, 2 not voting and 3 in favor. Then follows the unified debate on other amendments to article 5: the first two presented by Domani Motus Liberi and the third by the government. Mirco Dolcini of DML explains the meaning of his amendment. “At the moment it does not seem appropriate to proceed with restrictions, in addition to those already existing, on the basis of these numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care”. State entities, access will be regulated by ISS protocols. “There is talk of structures where the measures have been increasingly stringent even in the past”, he clarifies. Both amendments of Domani Motus Liberi were rejected, the government’s one accepted.