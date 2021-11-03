Squid Game, children hospitalized for severe burns in Sydney: doctors alarm

Severe burns all over the body for three Australian children hospitalized in the past few weeks after meeting Squid Game through TikTok videos. Some Australian doctors have decided to raise the alarm on the potential danger for all minors who have come into contact with the Korean series.

MORE INFORMATION

The biscuit challenge

The TikTok video – increasingly present online – has gone viral, showing how to make the famous Korean “canned biscuits” at home, made famous by Squid Game. Trying to emulate what was seen in the TikTok video, to measure and compete with friends at the game shown by the TV series, some children poured on themselves a mixture of hot sugar and beeswax and were seriously burned.

Aiden, 14, one of the children hospitalized in the past month, according to reports from the Westmead Children’s Hospital, Sydney suburb, suffered severe burns to his hand and leg. Her mother, Helena, told the local press that the burns were so bad that she feared surgery with a skin graft was needed. “It is really shocking that it takes so little to risk permanent consequences on your health,” continued the mother.

The witness

Erik La Hei, head of the burn section of the hospital, underlined the dangers of emulating the game shown in the TV series and the video TikTok by children. «Sugar melts at a very high temperature, higher than that needed to boil water. The mix of melted sugar and wax is therefore also hotter and stickier than boiling water, ”La Hei explained. “Touching the mixture while it is still very hot can cause very serious burns,” he continued.

The second game of the tv series

In the third episode of Squid Game the protagonists have to compete in a challenge with this particular type of cookies. The challenge is to extract the biscuit, composed of melted sugar and wax, from a round metal box without breaking it, in order to form specific shapes such as squares, triangles or stars.