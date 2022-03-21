Staff Covid teachers and ATA: contracts until the end of the lessons, no later than June 15th. The dates by region

From the Council of Ministers of March 17, the go-ahead also for the extension of the contracts of the Covid teaching staff and ATA until the end of the lessons and in any case, the Government specified in a press release, no later than June 15, 2022. The expiry of the contracts is closely linked to the school calendars approved by the Regions

From the draft of the decree law, which is expected to be published in the Official Gazette:

In order to continue the educational and didactic activities in safety until the end of the school year 2021/2022, in paragraph 326 of article 1 of the law of 30 December 2021, n. 234 in the first period the words “can be extended until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022” are replaced with the following “and extended until March 31 2022, it is extended until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021 / 2022, and in any case no later than June 15, 2022 “and in the second period the words” 400 million “are replaced with the following” ……… “

The term of the substitutions of teachers and ATA Covid engaged in primary and secondary school of first and second grade depends on the end of the lessons of each single region.

Dates:

June 4th: Emilia Romagna, Marche.

June 8: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, Sardinia, Valle d’Aosta, Veneto.

June 9: Calabria, Puglia, Umbria.

June 10: Liguria, Sicily, Tuscany, Trento Province.

June 11th: Friuli Venezia Giulia.

June 16: Province of Bolzano.

For the kindergarten, the end of the activities is scheduled for June 30: considering that the extension of the Covid staff does not go beyond June 15, in this case the contracts do not expire at the end of the lessons but on June 15, about two weeks earlier than the end of activities.

calendar 21-22 OS

More information on how to extend the contracts will probably arrive in the coming days with a ministerial note.

The staff can choose whether to accept the extension or not. Details in the Covid ATA staff, the alternate can renounce the extension and in the Covid faculty staff, effects of the extension waiver