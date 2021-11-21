Star Citizen free until December with Expo 2951, new video and images – Nerd4.life

Star Citizen can be played free these days until the beginning of December, during the event Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2951, organized by Cloud Imperium Games together with the classic Free Fly that allows everyone to try the simulated universe for free.

With the recent updates to the project comes this interesting initiative, which allows you to download and play Star Citizen for free up toDecember 1, 2021. Six new ships will be unveiled during the Expo, of which the Aegis Redeemer, Ares Ion and Ares Inferno are already known.

Star Citizen, Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2951 begins

More content will reportedly be unveiled from Argo on November 25 and MISC on November 27.

L’Free Fly event lets you play from November 19 to December 1, 2021 and experience 120 ships from the Star Citizen universe.

During Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2951 the various production houses of the game’s ships present various technological innovations and obviously new aircraft that will be introduced in the simulated universe of Cloud Imperium.

Some news and new scenes of the game can also be seen in the gallery that shows the images released recently for Star Citizen, in the meantime the crowdfunding of the game has exceeded the 399 million dollars and registered accounts are over 3.3 million. We recently saw Cloud Imperium expand with a new 1,000-person headquarters in Manchester, following CitizenCon 2951.