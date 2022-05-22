Star wars: Scarlett Johansson would join the saga under the direction of Taika Waititi, according to insider | Obi Wan Kenobi, Ewan MacGregor, Anakin Skywalker | Cinema and series

the universe of “Star Wars” is constantly expanding through Disney Plus. With the series “The Mandalorian” and the upcoming premiere of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, fans are more than happy to continue exploring more plots associated with the millionaire franchise. Now, a recent report from Giant Freaking Robot indicates that Scarlett Johansson would be in the eyes of Lucasfilm to join the cast of a new project.

Some time ago, it was confirmed that Taika Waititi, current director of “Thor: love and Thunder”, will be in charge of the next film in the saga. In that sense, the portal indicates that the interpreter of Black Widow in the UCM would be the great pull of the production. However, it has not been detailed exactly what role she will play.

Scarlett Johansson leaves behind her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: AFP

The aforementioned portal mentions that the arrival of johansson could occur within a reformulation of plans for “Star Wars”. In that sense, he explains that Lucasfilm would be trying to end the narrative of Anakin Skylwakerfor which this installment would develop a completely different story.

In this way, GFR slides the possibility of adapting what is known as “The old republic”which is located in a period older than what we see in movies and series, and which became popular with the “Knights of the Old Republic” line of video games.

If the latter materializes, fans could receive the film version of Darth Revan, an ancient Sith Lord who dominated the time long before the Clone Wars took place.

In that sense, the portal comments that Johansson could put a face on a founding member of the Jedi Order.