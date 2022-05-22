Entertainment

Star wars: Scarlett Johansson would join the saga under the direction of Taika Waititi, according to insider | Obi Wan Kenobi, Ewan MacGregor, Anakin Skywalker | Cinema and series

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

the universe of “Star Wars” is constantly expanding through Disney Plus. With the series “The Mandalorian” and the upcoming premiere of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, fans are more than happy to continue exploring more plots associated with the millionaire franchise. Now, a recent report from Giant Freaking Robot indicates that Scarlett Johansson would be in the eyes of Lucasfilm to join the cast of a new project.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira is presumed in black transparencies her beauty

4 mins ago

Adamari López snubs Toni Costa’s affectionate birthday detail

15 mins ago

5 years of one of the biggest Hollywood flops in history and the perfect example of how not to start a Cinematic Universe

16 mins ago

Pepillo Origel wishes that “God receives” the grandmother of Laura Zapata and Thalía: “That is no longer life” | News from Mexico

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button