SteamWorld Headhunter announced with trailer, new third-person action adventure – Nerd4.life

SteamWorld Headhunter carries on the famous SteamWorld series with a new game that is decidedly different from the others seen previously: it is in fact a third person action adventure, focused on the same universe but with evidently different gameplay, again by Image & Form, shown with a first trailer presentation.

The game was presented with the trailer shown above during the Thunderful World event, still without a precise release date or platforms identified, but with more information to come later.

As is quite evident from the presentation trailer, it is a game characterized by the typical colorful and cartoonish style of the series, which mixes western elements with steampunk and puts robots at the center of the scene. Furthermore, the transition to the 3D, unlike the 2D used up to now for the series.

The teaser trailer for now says little about the game itself, beyond a general idea of ​​the style and atmosphere, so we still have to wait before we can know what it is more precisely. However, there seems to be some insistence on cooperative elements of the gameplay, thus suggesting the prevalence of this feature.

“Taking the series in a whole new direction, SteamWorld Headhunter is a cooperative third-person action adventure with a notable distinction. While retaining the style and charm that helped SteamWorld become such a beloved franchise, this move to 3D represents a a whole new approach to the series, “Thunderful said with Image & Form.

From the same event we also knew the release date of The Gunk, another new production by the same development team.