Stefano Puzzer, the Trieste port no green pass fired: he did not return to work after Covid. “Proud I didn’t bend over”

Stefano Puzzerthe Trieste port that became the leader of the no green pass protests, was fired for “just cause“. He communicated this himself in a live video on Facebook, claiming to have received the letter of dismissal on Friday afternoon, after a series of letters of dispute by its employer, the Trieste Port Labor Agency, which manages on-call work at the port. The company had invited him to return to service as recovered from Covid and therefore in possession of a green pass, but he refused: “I am proud of have been consistent and not to have bowed to the system. I am proud to have said, on October 15 (the day of the entry into force of the mandatory green pass in the workplace, ed), “I’m not going to work until the last of my colleagues can work“. I do not judge who has returned. I’m just letting you know that I was fired, a decision of the company I will fight against ”.

“The first concern,” he adds, “was how communicate it to my familyeven though I knew he’s by my side. It is a consequence that I knew I could meet. I do not want to make myself a martyr, I am proud of what I have done, what my colleagues and the citizens that I am have done came to the port of Trieste from all over Italy “. The dismissal, he argues, “is the consequence of the fact that we are pure, that we believe in our rights and that we will never fold to this rotten system. I do not elevate myself to leader, phenomenon, leader or anything else, I just did what any other docker would have done and that any worker should do. My job is more than a job, it is a sense of belonging, I am a dock worker and sooner or later I’ll be back to do the port. This is only the consequence of having tried to fight against the system ”.