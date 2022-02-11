Stellantis, a year later Copasir realizes (thanks to the secret services) that the group is more French than Italian. “Cdp buy share”

It took the secret services to realize that Stellantis, born from the union between FCA and PSAis more French than Italian. More than a year after birth of the new group the Copasir (Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic) presents a report which shows, among other things, that the balances are moving towards Parisdynamics it represents an interest risk Italian strategists. Copasir therefore requests that it take action Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, financial arm of the Treasury, which protects the postal savings of Italians, to buy a stake that counterbalances the French influence. But since the birth of the giant, the tricolor with blue has waved a little higher than the one with green. The managing director is Portuguese Carlos Tavares which comes from Psa. The group Exor (with based in the Netherlands) of the family Lambs / Elkan it is the largest shareholder in relative terms with a stake of 14.3% but the foreign shareholders, together, far outweigh the Italians. Especially it French state holds a direct stake of 6.1%. The listing prospectus delivered to the markets a year ago stated that it was not a merger but of the acquisition of FCA by Psa.

The Frenchization work has been underway since the first day. In executive roles Tavares’ trusted men replace Italian colleagues, even on Italian sites. Although no layoffs have been made, the Italian workforce has shrunk by more 2 thousand units taking advantage of redundancy incentives. A similar policy is now also being adopted in France. The establishment of Grugliasco It has been closed. A few weeks ago the company repaid the loan disbursed by € 6.3 billion provided by Intesa Sanpaolo but guaranteed by the Italian State. A guarantee that meant the possibility of paying lower interest but which was accompanied by a commitment, albeit rather generic, to avoid downsizing in Italy.

“We learned from some press reports that Copasir (Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic) also calls the Government and Parliament to intervene on the transition of the automotive sector and in particular on the imbalance between Italy and France regarding the automotive industrial system starting with Stellantis. In the interest of the country and of the workers, it is necessary to think about a balance in the shareholding of Stellantis, which see the presence of the State through the intervention of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti“, They stated today Michele De Palma, Fiom-Cgil national secretary and automotive manager e Simone Marinellinational automotive coordinator for Fiom.

For its part, the government is moving at a snail’s pace. On the car we are “defining a plan medium term “said today the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, to Sky Tg24, then underlining that “Italy is not the fault of this government, but the fault of carelessness in past years, has not set up a real and strong plan for the creation of electrical infrastructures “. The first not wanting to invest in the electric was the acclaimed one Sergio Marchionne, former CEO of FCA. Last Wednesday a meeting between ministers took place at Palazzo Chigi after, in an unprecedented joint request, both trade unions and Confindustria they urged the government to take steps to manage the complicated transition to electric. From the meeting between ministers Franco, Cingolani, Giovannini and Giorgettito whom Mario Draghi did not take part because in Genoa, a commitment to meet to tackle the problem emerged. Calmly.