Stellantis experiments with induction charging

WIRELESS MODE – In anticipation of the energy transition, work is being done on the development of technologies and infrastructures that can support a fully electric car fleet. For this reason the A35 Brebemi motorway, in collaboration with the group Stellantis, they give way to the project “Arena of the Future”, Inaugurating a circuit for the experimentation with the induction charging system dynamic (Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer). A technology that allows battery-powered vehicles to be recharged while they are on the move, thanks to a “wireless” transfer of energy.

THE CIRCUIT – “The ring” test (in the pictures) has a length of 1,050 meters and is located in a private area of ​​the A35 Brebemi motorway, at the Chiari Ovest exit. The plant is powered with an electrical power of 1 MW and has wired lanes, where some coils drowned in the asphalt allow the recharging of vehicles equipped with the DWPT system. It is a technology that powers electric cars while they are in motion, without the use of wires and connections, with the transfer of energy from the asphalt to the batteries wirelessly. The first to take to the track will be two of the Group’s vehicles: the Fiat Nuova 500 and the Iveco E-Way.

ELECTRIFICATION STRATEGY – Stellantis plans to invest over 30 billion euros in innovation and technology by 2025. A necessary investment, to face the next energy transition plan, which will involve the development of an electrified ecosystem. With this capital, the Stellantis Group will improve its vehicles, infrastructures and software, for a 360-degree electrification strategy. Just think that with “Arena of the Future“, In addition to the DWPT charging system, the connectivity and dialogue between the vehicle and the motorway network will also be tested with IOT (internt of things) devices, to achieve maximum safety on the roads.