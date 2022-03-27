Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias: know what other couples fell in love during the recording of movies or series | Videos | shows

Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias They are a couple that continues to monopolize the headlines of the entertainment and cinema press regarding the premiere of the film in which they star: “Until we meet again”, a film that was directed by Bruno Ascenzo and produced by Netflix. The chemistry between the duo of actors was so great that it transcended the screens and they maintain a sentimental relationship.

Along these lines, both actors join the list of performers who ended up falling in love with their filming partner. Their affective bond emerged in the recordings, in the locations of Cuzco, Puno and Paracas.

Regarding their romance, find out which other celebrities from the world of entertainment ended up hooked on their co-stars during the recordings of an audiovisual production.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Their love story began with the filming of the film “The Last Song” in 2009. Although the film received negative reviews, it was exciting to see how Cyrus and Hemsworth’s love blossomed on screen.

After that, they went from being engaged in 2012 to separating in 2013. However, in 2016 they met again and got married two years later. However, they distanced themselves definitively eight months later.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced after 8 months of being married. Photo: AFP.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Both actors coincided in the filming of “The Incredible Spider-Man”, where the actor played the arachnid character and Emma Stone played Gwen Stacy. However, their love escaped the script.

The duo of artists began a relationship in which they made official by appearing together as a couple on the red carpets. Their romance lasted four years, from 2011 to 2015. According to the Us Weekly portal, their breakup would have been due to their busy schedules.

To date, Emma Stone is married to comedian Dave McCary.

The love story of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Photo: The Vanguard

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

They met on the set of “Her”, but at the time Rooney Mara was in a relationship with director Charlie McDowell. Three years later, they met again in the film María Magdalena, where they fell in love. Since then they have remained together.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara became parents to a boy in September 2020 and he is named after the filmmaker’s late brother: river phoenix.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first child, says Page Six

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

This couple is the exception to the rule, as they met on the set of the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” and not in a romantic movie.

Harington and Leslie’s relationship began in 2012, they experienced a separation and then reconciled; but it was not until 2016 when they confirmed their courtship. Two years later, in 2018, the couple married.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met during the filming of the second season of Game of Thrones in 2011. Photo: broadcast

It was in September 2020, when they confirmed the news of Leslie’s pregnancy to an English magazine. Since that date, they have decided to keep the news about her baby as far away from the media focus.

According to various reports, in February 2021, the couple welcomed their first baby into the world. Photo: diffusion

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

“Green Lantern” was the movie that brought them together. Ryan Reynolds had been married to Scarlett Johansson and Blake Lively had ended a relationship with his “Gossip girl” castmate Penn Badggley. It was confirmed that they had a romantic relationship in 2011.

The following year, the couple married in Mount Pleasantt, South Carolina. Currently, they have three children and are one of Hollywood’s favorite duos for the harmony and affinity they often show on their social networks.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Rumors of a romance between the two celebrities were present from the beginning of the first “Spider-Man” movie, starring Tom Holland. However, their emotional bond was not confirmed until the summer of 2017, when they were caught kissing inside a car.

On the set of the next movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, producer Amy Pascal advised them to avoid dating.

“I took each of them to one side, when we first cast them, and gave them a talk. Don’t go there, just don’t do it. Try it. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can complicate things, you know? And everyone ignored me,” Amy Pascal told The New York Times.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

They met in 1998 when they were teenagers, filming the emblematic series “The 70s show”. In 2005, Kutcher left the series and their paths parted, although they maintained a friendship.

In 2011, several years later, they met again after both broke up with their previous partners. In 2012, they formalized their relationship and today they have a beautiful family.