Stephen Curry responds if playing with Kevin Durant on Golden State Warriors bothered him

With two championships and three NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors had one of the best teams with Kevin Durant. Did Stephen Curry mind? ‘The chef’ answer back.

The history of NBA has an exclusive chapter for the dynasty it formed Golden State Warriors with three titles in four years. When Kevin Durant decided to join Stephen Curry and company, one of the best teams of all time was witnessed on the courts of the league.

The Warriors once had one of the best defenders in the NBA in Draymond Green with three of the most unstoppable shooters in history: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. With this great team they reached three consecutive finals and won two championships.

When Durant first put on the Golden State Warriors jersey, the spotlight and media attention revolved around a player who would win his first NBA championship, repeat the title the following season and win the 2017 and 2018 Finals MVP award.

In the world of the NBA, the narrative was installed that Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry there was a conflict to be the main star of the Warriors that the media and the fans of the Dubs recognized. All fake! And the same ‘Chef’ took it upon himself to clear up the situation with KD on the San Francisco team.

Stephen Curry responds if he bothered playing with Kevin Durant in Warriors

“Even in conversations with ‘Whose team is it?’, I couldn’t care less. I am direct, but the comment is real”, Stephen Curry told The Ringer portal about whether it bothered him to play with Kevin Durant on the Golden State Warriors and not be considered the star of the team.