Stephen Lang finished reading the script in tears

Think about Avatar 5, which should close the story inaugurated by James Cameron in 2009, it may appear premature, since the release of the second chapter of the saga is still over a year away from us. We don’t really know what the director has reserved for us in what, at least on paper, seems to be a real cinematic epic, but it seems that a constant within this journey will be represented by Stephen Lang.

The actor, who we will also see again ne Man in the Dark – Man in the Dark 2, he played Colonel Miles Quaritch in the first film and is involved in all films currently in development. Interviewed by Collider, Lang admitted that he had already read the script for Avatar 5, who will put an end to the adventure, and explained how what he read moved him:

When I finished the last script, I was crying. I just thought she was so beautiful. Yes, the final script why [James Cameron] it’s telling a really great, original, really beautiful story, and I was incredibly excited about it. I hope and trust that it will be like that for the audience too, because one of the things that he can do really, really well is to move from the pages to the set in a way that is very literal. Do you understand what I mean? You can really see it. What you read is what you get from him, I think, and more.

Cameron is definitely not a director who says no to challenges, always ready to raise the bar when it comes to creating unprecedented shows for the public and the words of Stephen Lang can only instill further hope for a project that, without shadow of a doubt, it will require the viewer a lot of patience before reaching the final goal. Avatar 2 it is in fact set for December 16, 2022; the third chapter will arrive on December 20, 2024 and the next one will debut on December 18, 2026; the adventure will end with Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.