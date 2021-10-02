Sting, Shape of My Heart: the meaning of the song

The history and meaning of Shape of My Heart, Sting’s hit song, which was released in 1993, from the album Ten Summoner’s Tales.

Shape of My Heart is one of Sting’s most loved songs. Contrary to popular belief, this song is not a love song. In a 1993 interview, Sting said that the text tells the story of a card player (a gambler / poker player) who engages in this playful activity not because he hopes to win, but because he wants “understand something”That escapes him. According to Sting, the player plays mainly because he wants to understand what can be defined “a kind of mystical logic in luck“.

Sting

Sting, the meaning of Shape of My Heart

Sting refers to the gambler, identifying him in the figure of a “philosopher“Who plays, not to get respect, nor to earn money, but only in an attempt to understand the logic that exists in chance or luck, which he refers to as a law that is – to some extent – scientific or of a nature religious. Video:

In Sting’s 2007 book, titled Lyrics by Sting, the songwriter said that after receiving the song’s guitar riff from his longtime friend and guitarist Dominic Miller, he went for a walk in the woods to try to think about the lyrics of the song and that, upon his return, he had already imprinted the whole song in his mind.

Some curiosities about the song

The song was written by Sting and the well-known Argentine guitarist Dominic Miller. Sting produced the track with the British record producer Hugh Padgham, considered one of the most influential producers of his time. Padgham is known for producing some of the most famous works by bands and artists such as Phil Collins, Genesis, David Bowie and The Police.

He pioneered the legendary reverb drum sound gated, used extensively in Phil Collins’ hit song of 1981, In the Air Tonight. Shape of My Heart was released on August 1, 1993 as the fifth single from Sting’s fourth studio album, Ten Summoner’s Tales, which sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The song, which has a total duration of 4 minutes and 41 seconds, peaked at number 57 in the UK Singles Chart. The late American harmonica player, Larry Adler, played the harmonica in the song. The song was played during the credits of the 1994 thriller, Léon, with French actor Jean Reno and Israeli-born American actress Natalie Portman.