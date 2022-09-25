The cone of uncertainty. Tropical Storm Ian could become a Category 3 hurricane near Cuba. NHC

Tropical Storm Ian further strengthened in the eastern Caribbean Sea on Saturday as it continues on its way to becoming what forecasters are calling a powerful Category 3 hurricane when it hits Cuba. Everything indicates that it will threaten Florida early next week.

Most of Florida remains in the cone, but a slight detour to the west has pushed the Keys and a portion of the Miami-Dade and Broward county metro area out of the way, at least for now. A turn back to the east could easily put the area back into Ian’s cone in the coming days, and forecasters from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) have noted that there is still great uncertainty about Ian’s track in the coming days. 72 hours.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center indicated it will make landfall sometime Wednesday north of Tampa, reflecting another slight push to the west of the track. No matter where Ian heads, high winds and rain can be felt across the state all week.

Jamie Rhone, director of the NHC, warned Floridians not to obsess over small changes in track, as the storm could very easily change.

“People might think that because they’re not inside the cone, they’re out of the woods, and that thinking is wrong,” Rhone said on a Saturday broadcast. “Residents in the south of the peninsula have to remain vigilant.”

Much of Florida is under a state of emergency decreed by Governor Ron DeSantis, as the system’s unstable path continues to weave east and west.

The agency and authorities in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties asked residents to finalize hurricane preparations by Monday afternoon. The Keys will decide Saturday afternoon whether or not to order evacuations.

LATEST NEWS ABOUT IAN

Ian strengthened noticeably early Saturday morning and, according to the 2 pm weather update, had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, which is under a tropical storm watch, and about 505 miles southeast of Grand Cayman, which is under a hurricane watch. It was moving west-southwest at 16 mph, a slightly faster pace than before.

Forecasters said wind shear left by Hurricane Fiona and other unfavorable conditions were expected to fade on Saturday and Sunday, allowing Ian to strengthen further.

Ian could become a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches Cuba. Southeast Florida may be left out of the cone, but that could change. NHC

On Sunday, Ian is projected to collide with a large body of very hot water, making it a hurricane. The NHC warned that it could intensify very quickly, something that typically happens when a storm builds to at least 30 mph of maximum sustained winds in a 24-hour period.

It is currently believed that Ian would reach Cuba as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of 110 mph, but experts predict that, at that point, it could be a Category 3 hurricane.

WHERE WOULD YOU GO IN FLORIDA?

Ian’s proximity or arrival on Florida’s west coast next week is not known exactly. On Saturday, the NHC said the spread of potential tracks analyzed by computer models spanned a range of nearly 180 miles, with the 11 a.m. forecast calling for another turn of the track to the west.

“Beyond 72 hrs, there is still a lot of cross-propagation on track as Ian protrudes east of the Gulf of Mexico and approaches Florida,” as noted at 11 a.m. “Further adjustments may be needed in the forecast of the trajectory given the greater uncertainty in the period of days 3-5”.

This is partially due to how disorganized Ian continues to be, despite strengthening to tropical storm status. Models have difficulty predicting future trajectories without a clearly defined center, and meanwhile, Ian continues to train.

WPLG meteorologist Michael Lowry wrote in his bulletin that on Saturday morning, the storm’s center was a little farther south than early models had placed it, which could cause it to make landfall in the Florida next week.

“Although we anticipate a brief turn to the west, the southwesterly track may indicate ongoing competition between Ian’s mid-level center being pulled southwest by persistent wind shear and its pursuing low-level formative circulation.” , wrote. “The uneven distribution of thunderstorm activity south of the center could work to pull the system further south and west in the near term.”

Preps this weekend are based on the latest NHC track & timing. Here’s a rough idea of ​​where we are right now. This could change based on new advisories. At a minimum, much of Florida should at least prepare for power outages, based on the NHC forecast track. pic.twitter.com/liOUYDvurP — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) September 24, 2022

An important factor that could shed light on exactly where the storm might be headed is the air pressure system over the northeastern United States. Models differ on the precise moment when it will begin to move south. Where Ian heads will depend on when the storm interacts with that low pressure.

To gather more information about said pressure system, the National Weather Center (NWS) in Aberdeen, South Dakota tweeted that dozens of NWS offices across the country will be launching additional weather balloons starting Saturday.

“Small changes to the track can make a BIG difference in how it impacts South Florida,” the NWS Miami office warned.

WINDS AND RAIN FORECASTS

South Florida and the Keys could see heavy downpours beginning Monday, along with some flooding. Current projections estimate that four to six inches of rain could fall across the peninsula.

For its part, the NHC forecasts that Jamaica and the Cayman Islands could receive up to eight inches of rain, while between six and 10 inches of rain are predicted for western and central Cuba.

Floridians should complete their preparations by Monday night, the hurricane center warned. NHC

The NHC is closely monitoring three other storms and a tropical wave in the Atlantic basin that are unlikely to form this week. Tropical Storm Hermine poses no threat to the mainland, while Tropical Storm Gaston on Saturday morning was moving away from the Azores Islands. Meanwhile, post-tropical hurricane Fiona was lashing Nova Scotia and the Island of Newfoundland with powerful winds never seen before.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on September 24, 2022 3:32 p.m.