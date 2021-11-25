story of a glaring wrong prediction

Who hasn’t happened to be blatantly wrong with a prediction? The moment of mea culpa comes for everyone at least once in a lifetime, and Hollywood stars are certainly not immune to it: let’s take for example the story of Dave Chappelle, Forrest Gump and the actor’s hiring for You’ve Got Mail.

It’s funny, almost 30 years later, to think that someone could have considered Robert Zemeckis’ film with Tom Hanks a potential failure: that someone, however, exists and responds precisely to the name of the comedian recently involved in the scandal related to his Netflix show.

Chappelle, in fact, refused the role of Bubba in Forrest Gump, saying he was absolutely convinced that the film would prove to be a flop at the box office: we know how the story went differently, with the work of Zemeckis becoming an immortal cult and Bubba one of its most loved elements. But what does all this have to do with There is Mail for You?

Virtually everything: the well-known comedian, who appeared in the film with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in the role of Kevin Jakcson, was in fact wanted by Hanks himself, who promised Chappelle to hire him after “repentance” of the actor for underestimating and rejecting the role of Bubba. A second chance, on the other hand, is not denied to anyone! Meanwhile, let us know in the comments if you would have liked to see Dave Chappelle in Forrest Gump.