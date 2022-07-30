Stranger Things villain Jamie Campbell Bower opened up about his addictions

Jamie Campbell Bower, in the skin of 001. Photo: NA.

Jamie Campbell Bower is on everyone’s lips today for having played the villain of the series created by the Duffer brothers: Stranger Things. There his character takes an unexpected turn, since at first he is shown as Eleven’s ally from the laboratory and then it is known that he is 001, to later present him as the antagonist of the story: neighbor. Due to this, he became one of the most prominent actors in the fourth installment.

But he is not unknown in the industry: he previously worked for important projects such as Sweeney Todd, Twilight and Harry Potterwhere he played a young Gellert Grindelwald. He was also the protagonist of Shadowhunters city of bonealong with Lily Collins.

Although he can now be seen enjoying the fame he has gained from Netflix fiction, his life was not always rosy. Through a couple of tweets confessed that “twelve and a half years ago I had an active addiction. I hurt myself and those I loved the most. It got to the point where I ended up in a hospital for mental health.”

“Now I’m seven and a half years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life, but every day is an opportunity to start over. To learn from mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking ‘God, not again’, I promise you there is a way. I am very grateful to be where I am, I am very grateful to be sober. I am very grateful to be. Remember: we are all projects in progress”, he reflected on the matter.

12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) July 27, 2022

The end of Stranger Things

It is still missing for the fiction created by the Duffer brothers to return to the streaming platform. Although the showrunners have not yet given many details about the last episodes of the series, it is known that Vecna ​​will return with a thirst for revenge because at the end of the fourth season it opened a crack between both dimensions.

In this regard, the creators mentioned that the episodes will be shorter than those of the fourth installment, with the exception of the last one, which will probably have the same duration as the conclusion of its predecessor: two hours and half. In addition, they stated that Hawkins will be the only stage where the adventures are presented and that intend to “close the circle” with many nods to the first season.





