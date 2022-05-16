Strong every for ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ in its second week in theaters

The Marvel Studios movie, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ suffered a significant drop of 67% in its second week in theaters to gross $61 million, enough to once again top the US box office.

This sharp decline places it at the height of Marvel’s biggest drops, a list led by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with 67.5% and ‘Black Widow’ with 67.8%. That’s right, Spidey had the excuse that his second weekend fell on Christmas Eve, while ‘Black Widow’ was released simultaneously on Disney + in the PVOD mode.

In the same way, the film should not be considered a failure either, since the sequel is already approaching 700 million worldwide grosses and everything indicates that it will be around 900-950 million when its run on billboards ends. It is true that these may not be the figures that Marvel expected after the incredible opening last week, but it does not seem that the studio is going to tear its clothes.

For its part, the premiere of ‘Fire Eyes‘ had to settle for $3.8 million from 3,412 theaters for a budget of $12 million. The new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel didn’t even manage to beat the original film starring Drew Barrymore in 1984, which made 4.7 million in just 1,356 theaters.

We will see if next week the arrival of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Age’ The box office cheers up a bit, although it is likely that we will have to wait until May 27, when Tom Cruise and his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.