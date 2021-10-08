Subaru Impreza WRC sold and paid for in Bitcoin

The Subaru Impreza WRC rally car was bought with Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies that (especially in the automotive sector) promises to be the currency of the future. This specimen that disappeared for 10 long years, long abandoned, was magically found in a barn. A unique discovery of its kind. After his retirement from rallying in 1996, the car was ‘parked’ for over a decade in a barn in Australia collecting dust. With its distinctive dark blue color, it represents one of the 63 Subaru WRC cars commissioned by Prodrive in the 1990s, making it extremely rare and precious.

A barn owner has found one Subaru Impreza WRC Group A of 1994 driven by two rally phenomena, Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz. It happened in Victoria, Australia. Whoever found this specimen with the iconic Prodrive 555 livery has thoroughly washed it, taking care of every detail and then putting it on sale. When it was found, it was initially estimated to be worth 15-20 thousand dollars but its true story was still unknown. Later, an ICAARS automotive authenticator discovered that the vehicle found is a legendary Subaru from the World Rally Championship. Today it could be worth a million dollars: it’s original from the first to the last component. It has a 2-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed manual transmission. At the end of September, it was auctioned in Australia at the record price of 500,000 Australian dollars (equivalent to 365,000 US dollars) and was paid in Bitcoin. The sale took place through Lloyds Auctions.

An Impreza WRC sold for $ 365,000 and paid for in Bitcoin

The Subaru Impreza WRC rally car was purchased with Bitcoin, King of cryptocurrencies that (especially in the automotive sector) promises to be the currency of the future. This specimen that disappeared for 10 long years, long abandoned, was magically found in a barn. A unique discovery of its kind. After his retirement from rallying in 1996, the car was ‘parked’ for over a decade in a barn in Australia collecting dust. With its distinctive dark blue color, it represents one of the 63 Subaru WRC cars commissioned by Prodrive in the 1990s, making it extremely rare and precious. Authenticated by ICAARS and Possum Bourne Motor Sport, it has had 3 owners starting from its retirement from the racing world until the recent auction. She finished third in the 1994 Monte Carlo Rally with driver Carlos Sainz, the greatest of all time in the WRC. The Impreza WRC contributed to write the history of the rally thanks to the two champions (Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz) who drove it in one of the historic periods of motorsport.

Auctioned at Lloyds Auctions which accepts crypto payments

Following the ICAARS (International Classic Automobile Authentication) estimate, the Subaru Impreza WRC was brought to Lloyds Auctions, whose Chief Operations Officer, Lee Hames, revealed some details of the new owners. He talked about their passion for motorsports: they can’t wait to be able to enjoy all the advantages the car has to offer and to take care of ‘her’. It emerged from the dust after ten years but is still capable of being driven. Lloyds Auctions began accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method in its auctions and, as a result, the new owners were able to buy the car in Bitcoin. According to a report by Carbuzz, this specimen is the most expensive Subaru ever sold. The previous record for a Subaru Impreza WRC7 rally car sold at auction was $ 300,000 driven by Colin McRae who, in 1995, won the world title in a Subaru Impreza 555.