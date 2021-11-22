Submarines, Australia signs agreement with USA and UK – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – SYDNEY, NOV 22 – Australia officially launched today the disputed program to equip itself with nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new defense alliance with the United Kingdom and the United States. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton has signed an agreement with British and American diplomats authorizing the exchange of “naval nuclear propulsion information” between their countries.



This is the first agreement signed and made public since the three countries announced their new defense alliance called Aukus in September to address growing strategic tensions between the United States and China in the Pacific.



This alliance was accompanied by Australia’s cancellation of a mega-contract to purchase twelve French conventional-propelled submarines worth AU $ 90 billion (€ 55 billion), sparking a tough dispute between Paris. and Canberra. (HANDLE).

