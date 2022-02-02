Successes and fun at the first Challenge Tre Torri di Cardano al Campo

Great success for the first Challenge Tre Torri, organized by the company of Cardano Al Campo for the first time at the gym in Via della Prava. Two days of competitions that during the weekend colored the world of Cardanese and other archery, open to all categories, to bring as many archers as possible back to challenge each other after difficult months linked to restrictions due to covid.

The flow of attendees was huge, with ben 59 subscribers out of 60 places available, demonstrating the desire to shoot of all lovers of this sport. All satisfied and see you at the next two stages of the tournament that will take place in October and December 2022.

From team challenges, on 7 different categories, they are well 6 victories for the Tre Torri Archers, in a strip interrupted only byOscar Oleggio Bellinzago who triumphs in the Junior Women’s Olympic Arch. If we look at the individual class rankings instead, the challenge becomes more exciting.

In the Olympic Senior Men’s bow wins Andrea Tarullo of the Archers Cameri, while in the Senior Feminine to triumph Anna Vittoria Colombo of the Tre Torri Archers. The success for the hosts also continues in the Men’s Olympic Masters Arch with Mauro Tonelli, but instead stops in the Women’s Olympic Master Arch where he wins Valentina Galli of Team Archery Venegono and in the Women’s Junior Olympic Arch, with the victory of Giulia Silvestri, by Oscar Oleggio Bellinzago.

The Tre Torri domain returns with the Arco Olimpico Allievi Maschile where it wins Nicolò Fusetti, as well as in the Feminine one where it triumphs Marta Corini. The two categories of Olympic Arch, Boys and Girls, are also dominated by the hosts, with the victory of Julian Kungna and Erika Baron.

In the Compound the story changes, with the Castiglione Olona Archers triumphing in the Senior Male Arch thanks to Emanuele Bongarini, the Archers of Polisportiva Cucciago who win in the Male Master with Michele Di Gioia and in the Male Senior Nude Arch where the winner is Egidio Volpi of the Archers of the Sun.

The Tre Torri Archers return to win in the Senior Female Compound with Anna Puricelli, in the Male Master Nude Arch with Salvatore Marraro, in the Feminine one with Isabella Salmoirago and in the Male Boys Nude Bow with Luca Milani.

Next appointment on the weekend of February 19th and 20th, again in the gym in Via Della Prava the Primo Challenge Tre Torri this time though youth.

The photos of the two days by Nando Bassetti:

Alessandro Burin