Suicide Squad is the worst superhero movie: David speaks Ayer

Writer-director David Ayer responds to the claim that his Suicide Squad is the worst superhero movie ever made.

Released in 2016, suicide squad follows a team of misfit DC villains who are recruited for a secret government task force to save the world. The film was led by Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot, and, infamously, Jared Leto as the Joker.

It was heavily criticized upon its release but did well at the box office, earning $746 million on a production budget of $175 million.

Due to overwhelmingly poor reception from fans and critics, a proper sequel to the movie was never greenlit. suicide squadbut James Gunn (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy) offered something of a soft reboot of the franchise last year with his own movie, confusingly titled the suicide squad.

After the disastrous reception of the League of Justice 2017 and subsequent – and successful – fan demands for “Snyder’s version to be released,” momentum has increased for Warner Bros. to release the original cut of Yesterday. suicide squad.

Who broke the worst superhero movie?

The film reportedly underwent a number of significant edits that differ from David Ayer’s original vision (fury, Bright), but Warner Bros. executives have stated that Ayer’s cut of suicide squad it will never develop.

After a defender of Ayer’s cut reacted to a screenshot of a video marking suicide squad of 2016 as “the worst superhero movie ever made”, Ayer himself quoted the post on Twitter, reacting with a single “disappointed face” emoji.

The original user Ayer replies to claims that such derogatory videos would never have been made if Ayer had been able to release his original cut of the film and Ayer’s reaction hints that he might agree with the sentiment, though the nature of Emojis makes it the post is somewhat ambiguous.

Yesterday you have already expressed your dislike for the cut of the study of suicide squadeven going so far as to write an emotional letter in Twitter last year explaining some of the ways his cut is better.

Even though it’s been 6 years since suicide squad (suicide squad) hit theaters, it’s clear the pain is still real for Ayer and her fans, and calls for Warner Bros. to “release Ayer’s version” show no signs of slowing down. Ayer’s latest response to the claim that suicide squad is the worst superhero movie ever made implies that, for him, the matter remains an open wound.

If the comments from Warner Bros. officials are to be believed, it is unlikely that Ayer’s version of suicide squad get to see the light. However, for a while it seemed like calls to “release Snyder’s version” were equally futile so for many fans, there is still hope.

Regardless of whether the cut of Yesterday is published or not, it is obviously a painful experience for the director to know that if it had been released as he conceived it, he might have avoided the consideration that suicide squad this is the worst superhero movie never made.