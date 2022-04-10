Summary America vs. FC Juárez (3-0): The Eagles keep flying!

Enrique Martinez Villar

Aztec stadium / 09.04.2022 23:01:13





Undoubtedly Ferdinand Ortiz he returned the illusion to Americanism. The Tano has made of America a team with confidence that shows on the pitch and that has put them back on the road to victory. In view of braves the Eagles got their third win in a row and are already in the Repechage.

Maybe America he doesn’t play spectacularly but he is being effective, something he lost with Santiago Solari and that with Tano on the bench he is returning, that is why they are already in the reclassification zone.

Are Eagles they have life, they have blood and heart, the players are compromised on the field of play and that is leading them to the path of victory, many will say that they have been triumphs against rivals of poor mountbut with Solari not even those won.

The first goal was the work of Alexander Zendejasthe Mexican-American has liked being in America and although he barely has two goals, he begins to show the level he reached in Necaxa and that led him to be the best Mexican scorer last season.

Without putting the accelerator fully because braves it did not mean any type of commitment for the second of the night for the azulcremas through Federico Vinasthe Uruguayan did not score in MX League for five months with America and the curse was shaken off.

at the end of the game Henry had the third and he failed so he was booed by the fans and then Diego Valdes if he could do what the Yucatecan could not and put definitive figures on it.

East America is not a candidate for the title, but whoever gets to qualify in the Repechage will suffer a lot because they will meet a team with confidence and delivered to your technician.