Summary Cruz Azul vs Chivas (0-1): Chicote revived Guadalajara!

abigail parra

Aztec stadium / 04.16.2022 23:18:35





The rojiblanco squad had the opportunity for revenge tonight against Blue Cross. With the goal where Alexis Vega attended to Christian Calderon for the 1-0 that was enough for the victory of the box from Guadalajara.

You can second time when the guy Calderon headed a corner kick charged by Alexis Vega and thus he was able to put the 1-0.

The emotions were kept until the second half, because both the box of John Reynoso like the internship of Rebaño with Richard Chain they took on the task of giving a good show to the attack.

The Guadalajara, without Marcelo Michel Leano on the bench, started with a line of five in the background in the absence of men like Fernando Beltran, Jose Juan Macias, and Isaac Brizuela.

It is because of that Alexis Vegawho would get sent off at the end, took charge of the offense, giving a great serve for Angel Zaldivar, who could not define and flew his shot. Same fate befell his own Vega minutes later.

For their part, the Cemeteries they suffered again facing the enemy goal, with timid attempts that were well contained by the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez.

There were no more options, although in the stands violence appeared with a fight between fans that was contained by authorities; according to MX Leaguethere were three people arrested.

Chivas breathe in the tournament with 17 points, while Blue Cross could not get into the direct qualifying zone, staying with 21 points in sixth position.