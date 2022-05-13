Summary of River Plate vs. Tigre (1-2) | Paper Millionaire in Cup

River Plate paper! One of the biggest and most popular clubs in Argentina was eliminated in the mythical Monumental Stadium in the quarterfinals of the League Cupas the modest Tigre beat them 1-2 this Wednesday with annotations from two players with a past in Boca Juniors, the archrival of the red band team.

Mateo Retegui at minute 4 and Facundo Colidio at 66′ scored the goals for the formidable victory of team nicknamed Matador, which was promoted to the First Division in 2022while Enzo Fernández at 57′ had achieved a partial tie for the Rio de la Plata team, led by Marcelo Gallardo.

In search of the ticket to the Final, Tigre will face an unexpected Semifinal against Argentinos Juniorswhich earlier eliminated another candidate on penalties, such as Estudiantes de la Plata.

The team that had qualified as third in Zone 2 made an excellent statement against River, which they pressed at the beginning and in one of the first arrivals gave an accurate lunge, with a center by Zabala from the left that Mateo Retegui deflected with a header to the left corner of Armaniwhich did not come with his stretched out.

With a short team between the lines, with its ten field players grouped in about 30 meters from the field, Tigre closed the creative circuits to a River who had the ball, but who had a hard time reaching it with danger.

In the second halfit was difficult for Tigre to maintain the intensity of the game in the first half and River went over himwhich reached the equality with a jewel by Enzo Fernándezwho at about 25 meters received from De la Cruz and stamped the ball in the right angle, far from Marinelli’s hands, in a shot that was more pumped and placed than powerful.

The meeting now seemed to lean on the Millionaire’s side, but Tigre found an unexpected gift When Colidio intercepted Paulo Díaz’s exit, the Chilean lost the ball and the former Boca striker went alone down the middle to subtly define before Armani’s exit.

The first semi-final will be in charge of Racingwhich crushed Aldosivi 5-0, and Mouthwhich beat Defense and Justice 2-0.

​