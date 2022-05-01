Summary of the match: America vs. Cruz Azul (0-0). GOALS

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 04.30.2022 23:05:42





A couple of months ago, not even the most optimistic of Americanists thought that your team would go straight to the Liguillabut Ferdinand Ortiz came to the bench returned the hunger to win and although his inertia of consecutive victories stopped against Cruz Azul, the goalless draw he put them directly into the Fiesta Grande.

America had an impressive recovery, got up to be even in the last place of the classification to go up positions up to fourth place taking advantage of the fall of Puebla.

The game in the Azteca went back and forthboth the azulcremas and the celestial ones looked for the rival arch, although those from Coapa were the ones who had the ball in their possession the longest.

The Machine always had its destiny in its powerthey required victory to be the ones who got involved directly, but Juan Reynoso’s team did not show such hunger and they felt comfortable with having to play the Repechage.

The goal was closer for Americafirst a header from Valdés that hit the post, and then Jurado slapped a ball that had a goal label.

Cruz Azul’s only save was a save by Memo Ochoa to a play in which Uriel Antuna entered the area alone and the one-handed goalkeeper took the ball out.

The draw cannot make up Ortiz’s work in the least at the close of the tournament, por that is why they are in fourth place in the classification and they have the favorite tag for being america and because the way they play nobody is going to want to face them in the Liguilla.

