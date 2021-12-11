Super ACE 2021, tax code ready for offsetting the tax credit with F24

Super ACE 2021, after the opening of communications, which can be sent starting from last November 20, is also ready tax code for use in tax credit compensation with form F24.

It is established by the resolution number 70 of 10 December 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

The tax code 6955 must be used to recover the sums defined by the Support Decree bis.

The subject will be able to benefit from the tax credit in compensation after approval of the financial administration.

The sequence of digits must be entered in the section “Treasury”, corresponding to the sums indicated in the column “Compensated credit amounts”. The year in which the tax credit was recognized must also be entered.

Super ACE 2021, the tax code for compensation is ready

After opening the mailing of communications relating to the tax credit established by the Sostegni bis decree, the Revenue Agency provides the tax code to qualify for compensation through form F24 of the super ACE 2021.

To allow the use ofEconomic Growth Aid (ACE), which favors the capitalization of companies through a tax relief on income taxes, is the tax code established by resolution number 70 of 10 December 2021.

Revenue Agency – Resolution number 70 of 10 December 2021 Establishment of the tax code for the use in compensation, through form F24, of the ACE tax credit referred to in article 19 of the decree law 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by the law of 23 July 2021, n. 106.

Article 19 of Legislative Decree number 73 of 2021, for the tax period subsequent to the one in progress at 31 December 2020, provided for the possibility of benefiting from a notional return deduction (ACE), assessed by applying therate of 15 percent corresponding to the increases in own capital.

A tax credit is recognized to be calculated by applying to the notional yield the rates provided for in articles 11 and 77 of the TUIR, in force in the current tax period as at 31 December 2020.

To benefit from the sums it is necessary to send a communication to the Revenue Agency on departure since last November 20.

The modality ei terms of submission of the content of this communication, in addition to implementation methods for the assignment of the credit, were defined by the provision of 17 September 2021.

This provision also approved the specific template and related instructions.

After approval by the financial administration, the credit can be used from the next day to that of the payment of the money.

Alternatively, you can use the discount or from the next day the waiver or offsetting of claims or from the next day to the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting to allocate the profit for the year to the reserve.

Super ACE 2021, the compilation of the F24 form

The paragraph 6 of article 19 of Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 provided for the possibility of using the tax credit in compensation or through reimbursement.

Taxpayers who choose to benefit from the tax credit in compensation will have to use the model F24.

The model must include the tax code reported in the appropriate summary table.

Tax code Description 6955 ACE tax credit – article 19, paragraph 3, of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73

The number sequence must be entered in the section “Treasury”, corresponding to the sums indicated in the column “Compensated credit amounts”.

In cases where the taxpayer must proceed with the repayment of the benefit, the tax code must be indicated in correspondence with the column “Amounts due paid”.

In the field “Reference year” the year of recognition of the tax credit must be indicated, in the format “YYYY”.

The amount of the tax credit due can be consulted in the section “Tax drawer”, which can be accessed from the private area of ​​the Revenue Agency website, at the link “VAT credits / reductions that can be used”.