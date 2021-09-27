Super Cardano Skating at the “Memorial Rocchetta”. Galli and Aiello in the national team





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – The Cardano Skating organizes and wins the 5th edition of “Memorial Antonio Rocchetta”, in memory of a historical figure of Cardanese, Lombard and national skating. A victory from the point of view logistic as well as sporty, as the black-orange executives successfully faced a genuine one storm of wind and water that hit the skating rink in via Carreggia.

All the results of the “Antonio Rocchetta” Memorial

The ranking of the 5th “Memorial Antonio Rocchetta” was therefore awarded Cardano Skating thanks to the presence of athletes in all categories in the competition. Saturday saw the victory of Chiara Sinisi in the 100-meter sprint (Student category), second place in the combined of Andrea De Tomasi (Senior) and the bronze medal of Sonia Bianchi (Senior): podium also for the athletes of the Uboldo Skating Club, Lorenzo Minari And Alessandro Covelli, on the second and third step of the podium in the combined ranking of the students. Sunday morning was dedicated to Boys 12 and Boys, race marred by the “water bomb” that hit the Malpensa area: he thought about bringing the calm back Pietro Borsani, who triumphed among the Beginners in the 60 meters sprint and in the 800 meters in line.

A great organizational success and the approval of the authorities

Despite the forced organization “behind closed doors”, the race was a success of participation: over 400 athletes from 32 different clubs, coming from different areas of Italy. In conclusion (in the photo) the vice president Laura Berton and the sports director Luigi Amicone they wanted to thank the FISR regional councilors Mauro Meda And Fiorella Ornago, as well as the person in charge of the event Salvatore Mondello, who coordinated the “technical patrol” masterfully led by Marco Abis, Luigi Amicone And Mariano Sinisi.

Gabriele Galli and Giorgia Aiello called up for the national ice team

Not even the time to replace the wheels of the skates with ice blades, the first satisfactions have arrived. Two top athletes of Cardano Skating, Gabriele Galli And Giorgia Aiello, were summoned by the CT Enrico Fabris and Matteo Anesi al long track speed preparation rally scheduled until 2 October a Inzell (Germany). A great satisfaction for the black-orange company. Which becomes even greater if we look at the ruthless competition of athletes from the military corps and Alpine societies.

Great skating returns to Cardano with the “Memorial Rocchetta”

