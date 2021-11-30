Business

Super Cashback, waiting for refunds: that’s when the missing payments will arrive

Super Cashback refunds were expected by November. But not everyone has received them. So when will the transfers arrive? The beneficiaries who have not yet received the payments will have to have a little more patience as explained by Consap, the body that manages the payments.

In a note published on his website, in fact, he announced that the reimbursements from Super Cashback will arrive in early December, therefore with a few days later than initially expected.. “The administrative procedures relating to the disbursement of payments due to the entitled parties are in the process of being finalized – reads the note -. Therefore, in the next few days Consap will be able to proceed with the completion of the credits”.

Obviously, the bank times of the transfers relating to the Super Cashback rewards must also be considered, which are intended for the 100 thousand users who have carried out the largest number of electronic transactions for purchases made in the first half of 2021. On the other hand, the credits of the 10% refunds from ordinary Cashbacks have been completed.

The payments that will take place in the next few days are among the last to be made. In fact, the initiative is now running out and the sums used in recent months will now be diverted to other measures established by the Budget Law. The Receipt Lottery, on the other hand, should be confirmed, albeit with probable changes.

