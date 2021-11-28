Super Enel customer tax | PostePay down

Surcharge of 600 euros for Enel customers, PostePay down and possible problems with the tax authorities for bank transfers to children: all the hot topics of the week.

Bad news is coming for Enel customers who, with the arrival of the new year, risk having to deal with a super tax from 600 euros. But not only that, many users have had to deal with various disservices and malfunctions on payment systems.

If all of this were not enough, care must be taken when doing a bank transfer to the child, as there is a gesture that could cost you dearly. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it and above all what is happening.

Rai fee, super tax of up to 600 euros for Enel customers on the way

Bad news coming for many Enel customers who risk having to take into account, with the arrival of the new year, a super-tax of up to 600 euros. In fact, all those who have not paid the Rai license fee in the current year risk having to pay a supertax from the amount up to 10 times higher compared to the fee itself. We remind you that the payment of the Rai license takes place directly via electricity bill.

All taxpayers and Enel customers who have not made the relative payment, despite having a television set at home, therefore, risk a variable amount fine between 200 and 600 euros. The exact figure will be specifically indicated in the bill of January 2022. But not only that, it is good to remember that those who have declared the false, self-certifying that they do not have a TV in the house, risk up to two years in prison in addition to having to pay the super tax.

PostePay down, customers on alert: what you need to know

Moments of fear for many PostePay customers who reported various disruptions and malfunctions on payment systems on Downdetector. In particular, PostePay would therefore be useless for the fulfillment of its primary function, that is to make purchases. In fact, many users have reported the fact of not being able to make payments through the PayPal and GPay systems.

But not only that, some have also reported the impossibility of carrying out the charging of other prepaid. No official explanations have come in this regard, with the malfunction which, most likely, was nothing more than a consequence of a maintenance operation on the general server.

Bank transfer to the son, pay attention to the tax authorities: the importance of the reason for payment

It is possible to make a bank transfer to your child, but you have to be careful, in order to avoid unpleasant problems with theRevenue Agency. Whenever money is transferred to someone, on the other hand, there is always a reason. The Tax which for this reason also pays attention to the movements of money between family members.

This happens because some operations could, for example, hide tax evasion attempts. In particular, the alarm is triggered by the wire transfers without reason or payments of small amounts that are made with a certain frequency.

All circumstances that could lead the body to carry out gods checks. However, interested parties can defend themselves by presenting ad hoc documentation, which certifies, for example, that it is a donation. In any case, in order to avoid problems with the tax authorities, the suggestion is to always specify the causal.