Super heroes in danger – Tabasco TODAY

Now that it has been revealed that actor Ezra Miller is at the center of multiple legal controversies and this could mean that we will no longer see the actor playing the Flash in the DC Universe.

Today we want to let you know the celebrities who have had their superhero or fantasy characters taken away, either because they were involved in legal problems or simply because the public did not approve of them.

The most recent case is that of actor Ezra Miller, who a few weeks ago had a protection order issued against him in the name of the 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes, whom he motivated to use drugs, while a mother and his 12-year-old son were also granted a harassment prevention order against the actor after he allegedly assaulted them and displayed inappropriate behavior against the minor. In the midst of this, the authorities have failed to identify his whereabouts.

one more problem

Although Warner Bros, the producer of his next film The Flash, has not commented on the matter, much is speculated about the actor’s future within the DC Universe considering that the studios prefer to stay away from any controversy, particularly an actor who has been accused misconduct with minors.

But Ezra isn’t the only one having it or had a hard time. Next, we introduce them to you.

CINEMA,

Johnny Depp

Approximately five years ago the actor was removed from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”, where he played the character of Captain Jack Sparrow, after the defamation against him of his ex Amber.

Amber Heard

After being defeated in the trial where her ex, actor Depp, sued her for defaming him. Rumor has it that actress Amber might be left out of the Aquaman movie sequel.

Edward Norton

He was one of those responsible for giving rise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with ‘The Hulk’ in 2008. He had creative differences with the production team and left the project.

Jennifer Garner

In 2003, she appeared in ‘Daredevil’ as Elektra alongside Ben Affleck. The film received poor reviews, but was successful at the box office. Although it was the end as the heroine of actress Jennifer Garner.

Jessica Alba

In 2005, he participated in the first film adaptation of ‘Fantastic Four’. Although the movie did not do well, Jessica did not do well, so she decided not to be a heroine anymore.