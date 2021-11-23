Superbonus and home bonuses, news from the Revenue. The faq
The Revenue Agency has provided some clarifications regarding the visa of conformity and certification provided for by the Decree Law of 11 November 2021 n. 157, which introduces urgent measures to combat fraud in the deductions and assignments of credits for construction works, also strengthening the preventive checks.
In particular, in the faqs published on the site, the Inland Revenues respond to the doubts of citizens, businesses and professionals on some concrete cases in light of the recent regulatory changes.
Home bonus, clarification on the compliance visa
Among the various clarifications it is emphasized that the compliance visa it is not necessary for the restoration of the building stock if the taxpayer has received the invoice and paid by 11 November but has not yet sent the communication for the option of the discount on the invoice. In these cases, the credit transfer communication can be sent without other formalities.
Furthermore, notifications sent by 11 November for which the Agency has issued a regular acceptance receipt are not subject to the new regulation.
Consequently, the related credits can be accepted, and possibly further transferred, without requiring the approval of conformity and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses, even after 11 November 2021, without prejudice to the preventive control and suspension procedure in cases deemed “at risk”.
Superbonus and compliance visa
Relative to the super bonus of 110%, the compliance visa becomes mandatory even if you intend to benefit from the deduction in your tax return, with the exception of the declarations:
- pre-filled forms submitted directly by the taxpayer to the Revenue Agency;
- presented through the withholding agent who provides tax assistance.
Home bonus, expense certification and other requirements
With reference to the data to be indicated in the new certification request for home bonuses, the Agency believes that the new certification must expressly refer to expenses, obviously without prejudice to compliance with the requirements and fulfilments specifically envisaged for the use of tax breaks other than the super bonus.
For example, all the declarations required on compliance with the requirements for the eco-bonus are always necessary. In any case, the concessions can be issued only qualified technicians to verify the adequacy of the expenses for the interventions admitted to the superbonus.