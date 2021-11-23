Superbonus and home bonuses, news from the Revenue. The faq

The Revenue Agency has provided some clarifications regarding the visa of conformity and certification provided for by the Decree Law of 11 November 2021 n. 157, which introduces urgent measures to combat fraud in the deductions and assignments of credits for construction works, also strengthening the preventive checks.

In particular, in the faqs published on the site, the Inland Revenues respond to the doubts of citizens, businesses and professionals on some concrete cases in light of the recent regulatory changes.

Home bonus, clarification on the compliance visa

Among the various clarifications it is emphasized that the compliance visa it is not necessary for the restoration of the building stock if the taxpayer has received the invoice and paid by 11 November but has not yet sent the communication for the option of the discount on the invoice. In these cases, the credit transfer communication can be sent without other formalities.

Furthermore, notifications sent by 11 November for which the Agency has issued a regular acceptance receipt are not subject to the new regulation.

Consequently, the related credits can be accepted, and possibly further transferred, without requiring the approval of conformity and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses, even after 11 November 2021, without prejudice to the preventive control and suspension procedure in cases deemed “at risk”.

Superbonus and compliance visa

Relative to the super bonus of 110%, the compliance visa becomes mandatory even if you intend to benefit from the deduction in your tax return, with the exception of the declarations:

pre-filled forms submitted directly by the taxpayer to the Revenue Agency;

presented through the withholding agent who provides tax assistance.

In the faq it is clarified that the requirement of a compliance visa it also applies in the event that, with reference to the expenses for interventions falling within the superbonus, the taxpayer benefits from the relative deduction in the tax return, except in the case in which the return is presented directly by the taxpayer or through the withholding agent who provides tax assistance. Except in these cases, it is believed that the compliance visa should be requested only for the data relating to the documentation that certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to the deduction. The taxpayer is required to keep the documentation certifying the issuance of the compliance visa, together with the supporting documents of the expenses and the certificates that give the right to the deduction.

Home bonus, expense certification and other requirements