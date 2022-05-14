Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Joins Katheryn Winnick to Star in ABC Series

Supernatural featured Jensen Ackles for 15 seasons as Dean Winchester, a monster hunter who along with his brother kept the world safe from evil. This week it was announced that he is joining Katheryn Winnick’s Big Sky as a guest for the season 2 finale. But, now there is new news.

Supernatural may have ended in November 2020 after 15 seasons on the air, but that does not mean that Jensen Ackles don’t stay busy. Currently the prequel Winchesterof which he is the executive producer and first voice narrator, has just passed the test of its pilot episode and therefore The CW ordered the production of the series.

Jensen Ackles won’t just guest star in Big Sky’s season 2 finale alongside Katheryn Winnick

Fans of Jensen Ackles are also waiting for the actor’s appearance in the fictional series of Amazon Prime Video which will be released on June 3TheBoys, where he will be playing Soldier Boy. And meanwhile, the former Supernatural star embarks on a new leading role in one of ABC’s most-watched dramas.

This week it was announced that Jensen Ackles is joining the former actress of Vikings,Katherine Winnick on the ABC crime drama, big sky. You will initially appear as a guest on the season 2 finale episode which will air on May 19 playing a new character. But, now the new news is that he was promoted to main in the cast of season 3.

Fortunately Big Sky got what many fans were waiting for. The drama starring Katheryn Winnick was renewed for Season 3 to premiere in Fall 2022 and will also feature Jensen Ackles in a lead role as Jenny Hoyt’s (Winnick) acting sheriff and new boss.

Ackles will stick around after the season 2 finale for a season-long arc as Beau Arlen. His character is described as a confident and charming good guy from Texas who steps in as sheriff as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb. [Patrick Gallagher]revealed the synopsis shared by ABC this week.

Jensen Ackles to Star in Big Sky Season 3 Alongside Katheryn Winnick

And there are three good news from ABC for Big Sky fans. In addition to renewing the crime series for its third installment and promoting Jensen Ackles as his title character for future episodes, actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler has also been promoted to series regular on the drama as Sonya, a role she has played since the first installment. .

Recall that Sigler’s Tonya started out in Big Sky as a waitress at a local diner whose boyfriend mysteriously disappeared, prompting her to turn to Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Hoyt. But as season 2 progressed, she became a trusted ally of the local crime family.