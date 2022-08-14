Supertankers: hope after the tragedy › Fire in Supertankers › Granma

Matanzas.- Distant about 500 meters from the tank battery, the ground is scorched, one feels it when walking. The state of dozens of buildings is depressing.

Everything has a blackish color, and the sediments of the spilled oil, mixed with dirt and other junk, are scattered throughout the area, where it is possible to see traces of hoses, damaged pipes, twisted metal structures and charred bushes.

The few people who visit the place at this hour are amazed by the scale of the catastrophe.

Photo: Ventura de Jesus Garcia

The world has ended here, says Yordanis López Trujillo, a worker in the protection area who was ordered to leave his job on Sunday. “The thing was very ugly,” he recalls.

The panorama at the Supertanker Base is simply bleak. Few things seem to have life.

The story of the incident is not over yet, but it is already possible to see with the naked eye the devastating effect of the fire.

It is inevitable to look at the position of the tank struck by lightning, and to think of the lethal moments of that first explosion around five in the morning on Saturday the 6th.

Fortunately, the fire ceased to be a shock to the people of Matanzas and all of Cuba. We will no longer see that mushroom-shaped cloud that rose over the city of Matanzas and other nearby regions in the west of the country.

More than the effects of the incident, people think of the audacity of the firefighters, who risked their lives in a heroic gesture.

I don’t stop thinking about them, confesses René Ramos Álvarez, an experienced member of the rescue and rescue group, a man from the capital who has had the honor of having been in the last episodes of a tragic nature that have challenged the country. But none like this, here you didn’t know what was going to happen, he says.

He admitted that for them now comes the most difficult part, because the body relaxes and the mind begins to bring us those memories, that not all of them are happy, some are very hard and have to do with those companions that we will not see again, he expresses.

As I listen avidly, I see some trucks loaded with rocky materials arrive to start, as soon as possible, the recovery phase. It is the hope after the tragedy.