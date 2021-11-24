Supplements in menopause: which ones to choose and why

No.n the course of life, the woman goes through several particularly delicate phases of physiological change, in which it is necessary to pay attention to satisfying nutritional needs. Food supplements have become an important element in maintaining one’s well-being. Also in menopause. During the menopause, the decrease in estrogen causes the alteration of the thermoregulatory function, of the vasomotor stability and of the sleep-wake rhythm.

Symptoms

Symptoms to be treated, as a consequence of the estrogen deficiencyThey can be: vasomotor symptoms, sleep disturbances, urogenital trophism disorders, urination disorders. These are then associated with psychological and emotional disorders, such as anxiety, irritability, depression, reduced ability to concentrate, a sense of fatigue, not exclusively attributable to estrogen deficiency. Furthermore, changes in the body image, such as: skin atrophy, weight gain, increase in abdominal circumference, can have negative repercussions on the social and relational life of women, negatively affecting the quality of life.

Menopause: phytoestrogens

In addition to natural remedies, a healthy lifestyle and attention to nutrition, supplements are becoming more and more popular. “In recent years, phytoestrogens have established themselves as therapies, nutraceutical products that, in addition to being a good alternative to hormone replacement therapy, have proved capable of exerting a marked antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity”, explains Professor Vincenzo De Leo, director of the School of Specialization in Gynecology and Obstetrics of the University of Siena. «They exert a pro-estrogenic effect if the circulating estrogen level is low and an anti-estrogenic effect when the estrogen concentration is high», continues De Leo, who describes the most common ones.

So here are which ones to choose and why

The equolus. «Among women, only 30-50%, mostly Asian and vegetarian, have an intestinal flora capable of producing equol from the digestion of soy products. The administration of equol (10-20 mg / day) appears to be effective in reducing the frequency of hot flashes and even more effective in relieving muscle and joint pain in postmenopausal women. Equolus also plays a role in reducing anxiety, depression and fatigue, prevents cardiovascular disease and reduces bone resorption and increases bone mass density ».

Resveratrol. «It is a bioflavonoid that occurs naturally in grapes, has a low bioavailability and is able to bind minimally to estrogen receptors. It is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action and for its ability to stimulate endothelial nitric oxide synthetase. Resveratrol is able to eliminate free radicals, which can in turn alter the processes of lipid peroxidation ».

Quercetin. «It is a flavonoid compound found in many vegetables, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that quercetin has powerful antioxidant activity, superior to that of estradiol. It also acts synergistically with the equol to counteract the effects of menopause on cardiovascular risk ».

Vitamin D and calcium. “The supplements that contain, in addition to phytoestrogens, vitamin D and calcium are indicated in the prevention of osteoporosis since, thanks to their combined action, they are able to increase the absorption of calcium in the intestine and therefore favor its apposition at the level of the bone, making it less fragile », underlines the expert.

Magnolia. «It has strong anti-anxiety properties and reduces the feeling of tiredness and asthenia, improving the quality of rest. The active ingredients responsible are Magnolio and Honokiol which have modulating abilities on the GABA-A receptors of the cerebral limbic system, which represents the center responsible for emotions and feelings. This explains how this substance is able to have beneficial effects on alterations in the sleep-wake rhythm, through calming, muscle relaxant and rebalancing actions.

