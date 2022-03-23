Support ter, all measures: refreshments, Covid cash, scrapping, credit transfer

The House voted in favor of the confidence that the Government had placed on the Dl Sostegni ter. The provision was thus passed by a large majority with 416 yes and 49 no. But what are the measures contained in the Dl Sostegni Ter wanted by the Draghi government to cope with the difficulties linked to the Covid emergency?

The measures

More time to pay tax bills for those who have joined the scrapping ter, Covid cash desk extended to other 60 sectorspermissions of automatic stays for non-EU citizens who choose Italy to do smart workingit’s a super tax advantage, i.e. a 7% rate for retirees residing abroad who move to the municipalities affected by the earthquake, a discount similar to the one that Portugal has applied to attract foreigners. there what the Sostegni ter decree containswhich after the Senate today has also received the confidence of the House and tomorrow is expected at the final vote of the House for definitive approval.

Scrapping

It is the most significant change, desired by all parties: the reopening throughout 2022 of the terms for the scrapping ter. The overdue installments can be paid by 30 April this year if due in 2020; by 31 July if due in 2021; by 30 November if expiring in the same 2022. Also, they come The terms of the IMU exemptions for those affected by the 2012 earthquake have been extended.

Refreshments

They are added 5 million euros for tourist buses, in addition to the 40 already foreseen for travel agencies and guidesand are added in the Ateco codes defined by Istat the sector of weddings, events and home sales. While 500 thousand euros will go to a fund intended to reduce the increase in the bills of the seriously ill who use high-consumption equipment for their very survival.

Light tax for foreign pensioners “Portugal model”

Another novelty, which not only has no cost for the state but could bring even greater revenue, is the facility for foreign pensioners. The mechanism is already in place in southern municipalities under 20 thousand inhabitants, and now it is extended to Central regions (Abruzzo, Umbria, Marche and Lazio) affected by the earthquakes of recent years. Retirees who will move their residence to earthquake-hit municipalities they will pay a reduced tax of 7%. Another change to the decree goes in the same direction, this time aiming to attract non-EU workers: those who want to do smart-working from Italy will be able to have an automatic one-year permit without undergoing the normal bureaucratic process. As long as he is able to pay for health insurance.

Credit transfer in construction

The decree that reactivate multiple transfers of the credits of Superbonus and other building discounts, ended up as a government amendment to the Sostegni dl, unchanged. There is only one novelty: the deadline for submitting the transfer requests for expenses incurred in 2021 is extended from 7 to 29 April.

School and police recruitment

On the school front, however, it is guaranteed updating of the rankings for the 700 thousand alternates, without waiting for the new regulation. in addition, bonded teachers (often mothers with small children) are given the opportunity to get closer to their own territory with the provisional assignment, even if for now only at the provincial level. they also come another 1300 students employed by the state police. infrastructure. various measures for the sector, including the possibility of reviewing the framework agreements for the works to adapt them to increases in the prices of materials, the extension of the simplified procedures for the investments envisaged by the pnrr also to the infrastructures for the milan- olympic winter games cortina 2026 and the resources for the realization of the mediterranean games of taranto 2026.