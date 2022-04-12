Surprise, Justin Bieber makes a collaboration with Vespa and revisits the iconic Sprint model

Justin Bieber and Vespa announced an unexpected collaboration in December. It has just been unveiled and offers a reinterpretation by the Canadian singer of the Vespa Sprint, one of the classics of the Italian brand. For this association, Vespa gave free rein to the creativity of the artist who bet on sobriety and respect for the Sprint model.

Available in three types of engines, the scooter is white in color and sports flames, also white, above the front and rear wheels. Justin Bieber explained this creative choice by revealing: “Monochrome things are very pleasant for me. And the flames were a way to give a bit of originality”. The model also has a digital screen that can be synchronized with smartphones, to listen to music for example. Several accessories will also be available with Justin Bieber’s Vespa, including a white helmet that takes up the design of the scooter, a pair of gloves and a travel bag.

Justin Bieber recalled when the collaboration was announced that he was a big sports fan: “My fans know how much I love sports: skateboarding, hockey, basketball, BMX. been attracted by this mix of style, elegance and speed.“ If it was already felt with its impressive collection of cars, the Canadian singer reaffirmed his taste for adrenaline in style. His collaboration with Vespa seemed almost instinctive to him, as he explains in a video made for the campaign: “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably in London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and thinking, ‘I want to drive one’”. The artist then reflected on his creative process and explained: “Being able to express myself, whether through art, music, visuals or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing – it’s part of me. Ultimately, the goal of creation and design is always to put a unique spin on things.”

The Vespa Sprint reinterpreted by Justin Bieber will be launched on April 18 in the United States and on April 20 in Europe in select scooter outlets. The price is still unknown.