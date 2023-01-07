Surprise! Who was left out of the Chivas squad for the visit to Monterrey? Closing 2023

Veljko Paunovic, coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, published this Friday his first official list of summoned before the trip to Monterrey, to face Rayados on Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023.

The technical director of Chivas de Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovic, published this Friday his first official squad list before the trip to Monterrey, where they will face the Rayados on Saturday at the BBVA Stadium, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the 2023 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX, What surprises were there? Who was left out of the list?

The main squad of the Sacred Flock, under the command of the Serbian coach, met this Friday with a morning training session in the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, to finalize the details of the call before the trip to face this next presentation, which will mark the rojiblanco debut in the Clausura 2023 and for what they will seek to start the official calendar on the right foot.

Pauonovic, together with his coaching staff, received this Friday the good news of the official registration of his reinforcements Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríosin addition to Ronaldo Cisneros, who returned from a loan in Major League Soccer (MLS) whose transfer delay prevented him from seeing action in the Sky Cup for Mexico in the preseason. Now, everyone will be able to participate for the debut in this Clausura 2023.

The Serbian strategist from Guadalajara left several elements in Verde Valle who are still in the infirmary to complete their respective recovery processes, such as: Hiram Mier, José Juan Macías and Roberto Alvarado. In addition to: Luis Olivas, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Zahid Muñoz and Santiago Ormeñothe latter an unexpected technical decision after the official incorporation of Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Ríos, who will debut in Monterrey.

Chivas squad list in Monterrey

The rojiblancos trained on Friday morning before the trip to Monterrey (Chivas)

The Chivas international coaching staff published its first official list this Friday by summoning 22 players for the trip to Monterreywhere they face Rayados on Saturday and that would only leave one of the goalkeepers out of the final list, possibly Eduardo García. While he was able to include his reinforcements: Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos.

The 22 summoned of Chivas vs. striped Goalkeepers: Miguel Jimenez, Raul Rangel, Eduardo Garcia Defenses: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Orozco, Jesús Sánchez, Antonio Briseño, Alejandro Mayorga, Cristian Calderón Media: Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán, Rubén González, Eduardo Torres, Pável Pérez, Sergio Flores Forwards: Alexis Vega, Daniel Ríos, José González, Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros, Ronaldo Cisneros

