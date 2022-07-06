Surrealism and a tribute to nature, the inspiration for the start of Haute Couture Week in Paris – El Sol de México

Show season continues Paris with Haute Couture Week or haute couture in which 29 most exclusive designers and firms will present their collections for the autumn-winter season 22/23 until next Thursday, July 7.

The event that is organized by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashionnot only brings together the most sophisticated proposals, but also great personalities from the industry and entertainment such as the Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Eiza González, Cindy Bruna, James Righton, Keira Knightley, Rossy de Palma, Olivia Palermo, among others, who monopolized the front row.

The first catwalk in the history of the haute couturewas held at the end of the 19th century, since then the concept of these parades is to show the artisan hands of each firm and convey the message of how fashion has transcended over time, a philosophy that is maintained today.

This is how the catwalks have been

Schiaparelli

It was the firm in charge of opening the week. As usual, the creative director of the Daniel Roseberry houseuses the black hue as a canvas on which it captures its sophisticated, elegant and avant-garde proposals.

For this collection he is inspired by the nature, flora and fauna. Dresses, skirts and jackets with giant flowers in three dimensions, like sunflowers, or pink flowers, which look like a real flower arrangement.

XL hats that seem to rise on the head, some others with peacock feather details and that cover the face, maintaining a mysterious personality.

The details fall on the fruity references such as a golden bunch of grapes that serves as a brooch, or earrings, as well as an accessory that is worn as a top, also included as embroidery on a jacket.

Other garments that are part of the collectionare velvet corsets, cocktail dresses with asymmetric cuts, and garments with pronounced necklines like a black velvet skirt.

Dior

The Parisian luxury house run by Maria Grace Chiuripresented his proposal at the Rodin Museumwhich he decorated with huge hand-embroidered tapestries by the Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko.

The collection pays homage to the globalism of craftsmanship, conveying fresh and modern femininity through designs that refer to shared cultures around the world.

The garments that go from dresses, pleated skirts and chiffon blouses, trench coats, among others, they are made with hand weaving, lace, cotton, velvet and highly specialized techniques such as smoking and embroidery, which are inspired by the tree of Lifea universal symbol interpreted in different styles and under a range of neutral colors, with nude or beige as the protagonist.

“The tree of life is a symbol with deep meaning for cultures around the world of rebirth, renewal,” is mentioned in the description of the collection.

chanell

The proposal of the French luxury house includes suits, long dresses inspired by the 30s, fitted to the body with marked shoulders, and dresses pleated like a wedding dress. Round shoulders, square backs, embroidered with geometric shapes and patterns. The color palette starring the bright green, khaki, beige, pink, lots of black and silver.

Virginie Viardcreative director, decided to use the 1932 Haute Joaillerie anniversary collection. The shoes were T-strap heels, cowboy boots that give long skirts a twist and are very ad hoc with the Étrier de Paris equestrian center, place chosen to host the show.

Also included is the classic and iconic tweed, and big hats and capelins with very wide wings.

“I have imagined the parade of Autumn-Winter Haute Couture 2022/23 in the continuity of the previous parade, leaving room for experimentation”, said Virginie Viard, in a statement.

Giambattista Valli

The luxury maison celebrated its first decade of belonging to the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashionand he did it “throwing the house out the window”, closing the first day of the week with a flourish.

The italian designer paid tribute to his career, with an exclusive catwalk in the historic square in the center of Paris, Place Vendôme, which was decorated with thousands of metallic balloons in the shape of marine animals designed for children.

More of 40 outfits With the iconic hallmark of the house, exaggerated silhouettes, voluminous garments and pop looks, they paraded down the catwalk. embroidered silk designscrystal inlays, details of ostrich feathers or metallic sequins with a mirror effect, maxi sunglasses with a retro-futuristic detail, were part of the collection.

More classic long silhouettes and mini dresses combined with white tights and metallic platform shoes were also included.

The week continues with the catwalks of Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, Fendi Couture, among others.