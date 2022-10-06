News

“Suspicion that I had sexsomnia caused the investigation of my rape to fail”

Jade McCrossen-Nethercott
Jade McCrossen-Nethercott is sorry for what happened with her rape claim.

Jade McCrossen-Nethercott’s rape case was dismissed by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) due to allegations that she had had an episode of a rare sleep condition called “sexsomnia”.

As a result, the CPS found that I was no longer going to be able to get a conviction.

But Jade questioned the decision and spent months reviewing the research

The CPS now admits it was wrong for not having taken the case to trial and apologized to her unreservedly.

