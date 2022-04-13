Sydney Sweeney on the casting process for ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

Sydney Sweeney has been racking up her fair share of attention lately. Recently, it was announced that the Euphoria the actor would be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The car enthusiast has been cast alongside Dakota Johnson in lady web. But the upcoming Sony movie isn’t Sweeney’s first foray into a big movie. In 2019, she landed a coveted role in the Quentin Tarantino movie. Once upon a time… in Hollywood.

Joining the cast of ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ was a dream for Sydney Sweeney

In Once upon a time… in Hollywood, Sweeney played a young Manson named Snake. While the role wasn’t a big one, it was a big deal for the Washington native. The role marked the first time Sweeney would bring a real person to life. Additionally, Sweeney worked alongside an A-list cast and learned from actors she had admired for years.

Brb having a mini heart attack from the fact that being in this movie wasn’t just a dream also freaking out because I’m in the trailer #OnceUponATimeInHollywood https://t.co/7XbXxcpcfm — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) March 20, 2019

“You know when you dream of working with these incredible actors and think, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to take me ages to pull this off. [my] wish list’, and all of a sudden you walk onto the set and all the people on that list are there? Sweeney explained in an interview with Coveteur. “Once [Upon a Time in Hollywood] was that.”

The MMA fighter explained part of the casting process for the Quentin Tarantino movie

But how did Sweeney land such a coveted role? While many actors dream of working with Tarantino, taking part in his films is an extremely competitive process. turns out the white lotus star had to go through a pretty intense audition process to Once upon a time… in Hollywood. And some parts were quite atypical.

Sweeney’s audition for Snake began with his reading for a generic role. She was filmed during her portrayal of a character. However, Tarantino also allowed hopeful actors to use other means to help bring their characters to life. In an interview with tmrw magazine, Sweeney explained the unique process.

“Basically, you could write a song or paint something too, because at this stage Tarantino had everyone auditioning for the same role and then he would put you in the role he felt was right.” Ultimately, Sweeney opted to write a love letter from the perspective of the character she hoped to play. The letter caught Tarantino’s attention and even he asked to keep it.

Sweeney attended a 6-hour workshop for ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

The audition process for Once upon a time… in Hollywood it also included a lengthy workshop with Tarantino. In the aforementioned interview with Coveteur, Sweeney explained that the workshop functioned as a kind of chemistry lecture. Through random pairings, Tarantino made decisions about who he would ultimately include in his movie.

“Quentin had this incredible session with some actors,” Sweeney explained. “They took us to his office for a six-hour workshop with him. It was a chemistry lecture: he would work with us and then shut us down, and we would all have lunch together. I left that room feeling totally fine if I didn’t get it because of that experience. The things that he said were very kind and supportive, and I was like, Yeah, I love this industry.”

Join the cast of once upon a time Timme…in Hollywood It was clearly a long process for Sweeney. In the end, however, the actor’s hard work paid off.

