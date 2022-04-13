Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney on the casting process for ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 27 3 minutes read

Sydney Sweeney has been racking up her fair share of attention lately. Recently, it was announced that the Euphoria the actor would be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The car enthusiast has been cast alongside Dakota Johnson in lady web. But the upcoming Sony movie isn’t Sweeney’s first foray into a big movie. In 2019, she landed a coveted role in the Quentin Tarantino movie. Once upon a time… in Hollywood.

Joining the cast of ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ was a dream for Sydney Sweeney

In Once upon a time… in Hollywood, Sweeney played a young Manson named Snake. While the role wasn’t a big one, it was a big deal for the Washington native. The role marked the first time Sweeney would bring a real person to life. Additionally, Sweeney worked alongside an A-list cast and learned from actors she had admired for years.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 27 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Trial: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, back in court: “He is an ex-husband obsessed with revenge” | People

2 mins ago

after Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba sets the locker room on fire!

4 mins ago

Christian Nodal, successes that consolidated the Mexican regional

12 mins ago

Teaser of The First Lady with Viola Davis – La Cosa Cine

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button