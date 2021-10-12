Sylvester Stallone in this period he is showing on social media all the pride and love he feels for his daughters. In fact recently daughter Scarlet graduated from high school, and for the occasion the father posted on his Instagram profile one family photo, where he and his wife are present Jennifer Favin Stallone, and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The first photograph shows the whole family together. Later he also published photographs in which Scarlet hugs a balloon that says “Class of 2021”, as well as the photo of the ceremony.
“Congratulations to our beautiful daughter Scarlet on her graduation“, He wrote in the post caption. Last month, the actor celebrated Scarlet’s 19th birthday with a moving dedication and also published a photo gallery of her daughter over the years, writing a very sweet message: “Happy birthday to our fantastic daughter, SCARLET , you are talented, humble and generous to everyone. Words are not enough to say how much we love you“.
The father also spent some time with the eldest daughter Sophia last month, playing golf together. Stallone also shared a photo on Instagram on that occasion, which portrayed him and his daughter on the green “@sophiastallone plays really well in golf”He wrote in the caption.
Sylvester Stallone daughter: Rocky, a proud dad
Sylvester Stallone is an American actor, screenwriter, director, film producer and painter, mainly known for the interpretation of two of the most famous and iconic characters in the history of cinema: Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, protagonists of two popular film sagas that began with films Rocky of 1976 and Rambo of 1982. In 2010 he started the series the Expendables, created to pay homage to action blockbusters from the 1980s and 1990s. He linked his fame tointerpretation of characters who manage to take revenge on an often closed and corrupt society, overcoming adversity and injustice thanks to one’s willpower and physics.