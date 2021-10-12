The aggressive and super sexy Irina Shayk look bursts through the streets of New York | FIND OUT MORE

The father also spent some time with the eldest daughter Sophia last month, playing golf together. Stallone also shared a photo on Instagram on that occasion, which portrayed him and his daughter on the green “@sophiastallone plays really well in golf”He wrote in the caption.

Megan Fox: nothing under the dress; or almost | READ

Sylvester Stallone daughter: Rocky, a proud dad

Sylvester Stallone is an American actor, screenwriter, director, film producer and painter, mainly known for the interpretation of two of the most famous and iconic characters in the history of cinema: Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, protagonists of two popular film sagas that began with films Rocky of 1976 and Rambo of 1982. In 2010 he started the series the Expendables, created to pay homage to action blockbusters from the 1980s and 1990s. He linked his fame tointerpretation of characters who manage to take revenge on an often closed and corrupt society, overcoming adversity and injustice thanks to one’s willpower and physics.