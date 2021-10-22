News

Sylvester Stallone offers Tyson Fury the role of Expendables

Sylvester Stallone has offered Tyson Fury a part in the new movie ‘Expendables’.

The ‘Rocky’ legend was amazed by the British boxer’s heavyweight title win over Deontay Wilder earlier this month. He described the meeting as “the struggle of the century” and as a “great theater”.

In a video message congratulating Fury on his victory, Sly said, “It couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”

The ‘Rambo’ actor continued: “I think you have a fantastic career in film. So, the next ‘Expendables’? Done deal!”

Sly is working on the fourth installment of ‘The Expendables’ and will star alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox and Andy Garcia in the action movie.

The Hollywood icon also confirmed that she will be exiting the series after this movie and confessed that it was “bittersweet” to pass the baton to Jason and his “capable hands”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Final EXPENDABLES for me

“Today is my last day of shooting… Coming home. So they go (sic) “

Sly said in a video: “I just finished a very successful stunt and it’s time to move on.

“I’m having fun, but it’s always bittersweet when something you’ve been attached to I believe for 12 years.

“I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason and his capable hands”

Sly admits that he likes to provide “the human touch” and “evasion” in his films as well as lots of action.

The 75-year-old actor said: “The biggest thing is being able to deliver movies [and] entertainment [where] maybe there is a little message in there, because what I try to convey in my blockbuster films is the human touch.

“Not so much action; the action is evident. But it’s just relating to the audience so that they can identify with whatever the mission, with the characters in question.

“Just provide escapism, and hopefully there is more to it.”

