Sylvester Stallone riding a motorcycle in the new photos and videos from the set of Mercenaries 4 | Cinema

A few days ago the filming of, the famous action franchise launched by Sylvester Stallone in 2010.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media had officially announced, at the end of August, the cast of the new film on The Mercenarsi, 4th film in the franchise, whose shooting started, as scheduled, in this month of October.

Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who have already appeared in previous chapters, will return in the fourth film. Next to them we will find Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox (who will be the female lead) and Tony Jaa.

The director will find instead the stuntman Scott Waugh (Need for Speed). Although the early films focused on Stallone’s character, the new film will apparently focus on Jason Statham’s.

The direction of the new film was initially to be by DJ Caruso, director of xXx – The return of Xander Cage, who should take care of the project starting from a script signed by Max Adams.

We’ve already had the chance to see Stallone and Statham in a handful of photos, as well as Megan Fox’s look. Now it is always Sly, from Instagram, who allows us to take a new look at the film set by posting a couple of photos and a video. You can see them below!

With a collection of only $ 39 million in the United States (and 206 million in global revenue), The Mercenaries 3 is the film of the trilogy that has grossed the least ever, followed by 270 million cashed in from the first chapter and from 305 million of dollars collected from Mercenaries 2.

