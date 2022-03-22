Sylvia Pasquel reacts to the confession of her sister Alejandra Guzmán

A few weeks ago we made you known in our TV TuesdayNotes that Alejandra Guzmán and Luis Enrique Guzmán were in a lawsuit with his half-sister, the actress Sylvia Pasquel due to inheritance from his mother Silvia Pineal.

Last Thursday the “Queen of Hearts” confirmed that her relationship with Pasquel is not as close as you think.

“I love my brother Luis Enrique and with my sister Sylvia… I almost never saw her. I really am more attached to my brother and always will be. That hasn’t changed, but when we see each other at Christmas we love each other, have dinner and talk. It’s not that I love one more than the other, but my blood brother, mother and father, is Luis Enrique and I love him. He has been with me in the hospital for 6 months. I think he is the one I love the most in my whole family, “said Alejandra Guzmán.

The actress said she was not upset, but she had a serious face when answering reporters’ question and insisted that people have different opinions.

“I think that everyone can express what they feel without the need for the other to respond to that… She loves me, we live together, we are close… we see each other every day,” he mentioned.

Finally, the eldest daughter of Silvia Pinal mentioned that each person can make interpretations of what happens within her family, however, when the reporters asked her about the state of health of “La Guzmán”, Sylvia was upset because they followed her talking about her.